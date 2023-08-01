CM chairs meeting on IUB issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday chaired a meeting upon returning from Islamabad, where the preliminary report on the incident at Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) was presented.

In response to the investigation committee's findings, the CM announced the formation of a judicial commission and expressed his intention to formally request the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court for its establishment. To ensure a comprehensive inquiry, the case has been transferred from Bahawalpur to Lahore.

During the meeting, it was decided to create anti-harassment cells in all universities, including Islamia University Bahawalpur, with female professors appointed as heads of these cells. Furthermore, a dedicated provincial-level anti-harassment cell would be established, led by a female secretary.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the significance of this case, stating that a thorough investigation would reveal truth. He also underscored the importance of safeguarding the well-being of women.

The three-member investigation committee, led by DIG Special Branch Faisal Ali Raja, presented their report during the meeting.

Provincial Minister of Higher education Mansoor Qadir, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Additional IG Special Branch, Secretary Law, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Special Secretary Higher Education, DIG Internal Accountability Branch Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari, Director FIA, and other officials concerned attended the meeting.