CM chairs meeting on provincial budget, ADP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday chaired a meeting about the provincial budget and annual development programme (ADP) for the financial year 2020-21.

Chairman P&D and Secretary Finance briefed the participants about the upcoming budget and ADP details.

Addressing the participants, the CM said that budget priorities were needed to be focused, in the backdrop of the prevailing situation, as the country was facing an unusual situation due to coronavirus pandemic.

While announcing that the social sector, including healthcare, would be given priority, Buzdar directed to further decrease unnecessary expenditures in the next financial year and stressed that provincial departments would have to follow strict financial discipline.

Austerity should be encouraged by controlling expenditures at every level, he said. The departments should, themselves, decrease their unnecessary expenditures and solid steps be taken for a further decrease in expenditures in the next financial year, he added.

The CM mentioned that decrease in subsidies, being given in different sectors, should be reviewed and attention be given to public-private partnership in next year's ADP. Similarly, a comprehensive programme be devised for giving relief to the common man as the government was committed to protecting the indigent strata despite difficult circumstances.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Advisor Dr Salman Shah, Chief Secretary and others attended the meeting.