CM Chairs Meeting On Upgradation Of Wazirabad Institute Of Cardiology

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired a meeting at his office on Friday to review upgradation of the Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology (WIC).

The chief minister ordered for hiring the services of expert doctors from abroad, along with establishment of a department for treatment of children, suffering from congenital heart disease. Complicated operations for children suffering from heart diseases would also be performed so that they might not have to go to India for treatment, he added.

The CM also approved the transport facility, adding that a hostel and residences should also be built for doctors. Similarly, the latest cardiology and urology departments would also be established in Gujranwala Teaching Hospital and Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital, respectively.

Similarly, more dialysis machines would also be given to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital, he added.

The chief minister ordered for establishing a waiting area for the attendees and said that more and more trees should be planted on the hospital premises. It's sanguine that a majestic mosque has been built with the support of philanthropists, he added.

Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, ACS Asadullah Khan, secretary specialised healthcare & medical education, secretary finance, secretary (coordination) and others attended the meeting.

