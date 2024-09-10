CM Chairs Meeting Regarding Damages Caused By Recent Rains In Naseerabad
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti chaired a review meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat regarding the damages caused by the recent monsoon rains in Naseerabad Division on Tuesday.
The damages caused by the monsoon rains and government measures were reviewed in the meeting.
The provincial ministers and assembly members belonging to different Constituencies of Naseerabad division, who participated in the meeting, also shed light on the situation of the affected areas and presented suggestions regarding rehabilitation.
Addressing the meeting, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that due to climate change, most of the areas of the province are facing flood situation every year owing to abnormal rains.
“Climate change is a major challenge that requires long-term planning to minimize the nature of flood disasters and devise effective and viable strategies, he said.
The Chief Minister has issued directives for the allocation of emergency funds to address the Pat Feeder canal cracks and drainage issues.
The repair and drainage projects have been instructed to be completed within two-week.
He also ordered to conduct full feasibility study of Naseerabad Division to deal with flood situation in future.
Mir Sarfraz said that for the development of agriculture, it is imperative to make the irrigation system completely correct and functional.
He said that immediate work should be started on the projects of drainage, embankment and de-silting of canals.
The meeting was attended by Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani, Provincial Irrigation Minister Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, Provincial Communications Minister Mir Salim Khan Khosa, Health Minister Sardarzada Faisal Khan Jamali, Nawabzada Tariq Magsi, Provincial Revenue Minister Mir Asim Kurd Gellu, Parliamentary Secretaries Mir Muhammad Khan Lehri, Abdul Majeed Badeni Secretary Irrigation Hafiz Abdul Basit, Director General PDMA Jahanzeb Khan and other relevant officials.
