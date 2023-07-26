CM chairs meeting regarding development projects in Lahore

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday chaired a meeting at his office in which he was briefed about ongoing development projects in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday chaired a meeting at his office in which he was briefed about ongoing development projects in Lahore.

The CM directed to accelerate the pace of work on public welfare projects and sought a plan for a sustainable solution to the water drainage issue in Lahore.

He emphasised the need for effective drainage systems on major roadways, such as Mall Road, Multan Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, and others to ensure the timely draining of rainwater. The prompt completion of development projects in major cities was deemed indispensable, he added.

Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning & Development , secretaries of finance, housing departments, Commissioner Lahore and representatives of Lahore Development Authority attended the meeting.