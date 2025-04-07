CM chairs meeting to address traffic congestion in district Peshawar

A high-level meeting regarding traffic congestion and other related issues in district Peshawar was held here on Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) A high-level meeting regarding traffic congestion and other related issues in district Peshawar was held here on Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.

Provincial cabinet members, national and provincial assembly members from Peshawar, Chief Secretary, administrative secretaries of relevant departments, representatives of local government, and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting involved a detailed review of the committee's report on traffic issues in Peshawar. Relevant officials also briefed the participants on the legal framework regarding vehicular traffic, root causes of traffic issues in Peshawar, and the proposed traffic plans.

On this occasion, short-term and mid-term traffic plans were approved to resolve traffic issues on a permanent basis, deciding that after implementing these proposed plans, a long-term plan would be devised and implemented. These plans suggest short-term and long-term actions for a sustainable solution to traffic problems in the provincial capital.

Responsibilities of all relevant departments and institutions have been clearly defined for implementing the plans, and timelines have been set for the fulfillment of these responsibilities. A robust monitoring mechanism will also be established to supervise the implementation of these plans, it was decided.

The Chief Minister instructed the concerned authorities to immediately initiate implementation of the proposed plans and

emphasized that progress would be regularly reviewed to ensure compliance with the set timelines.

The Chief Minister said that Peshawar is a city for all of us and the face of the entire province, and a plan has been formulated to truly make it a beautiful reflection of the province. "A special package for Peshawar will be included in the upcoming Annual Development Programme", he remarked and urged the elected public representatives to rise above politics and play their respective role in the improvement and beautification of Peshawar.

He said that consultation would also be held with the elected public representatives for development schemes for Peshawar; this city belongs to all of us, and we must work together to make it a great city.

The meeting approved immediate recruitments for vacant positions in various departments and institutions to implement the new traffic plan, further deciding to provide the required machinery and other equipment on a priority basis for this purpose.

The Chief Minister, while referring to important initiatives to improve traffic flow in Peshawar, stated that the expansion of BRT and construction of three underpasses on University Road would bring significant improvements. He emphasized the need to focus particularly on the construction of zebra crossings and overhead bridges in Peshawar and directed that cost estimates for this purpose be presented, assuring that the government would provide the necessary resources.

The Chief Minister also instructed the construction of overhead bridges outside educational institutions and at entrances of markets.

While briefing the participants on major ongoing road projects in Peshawar, it was told that the missing link of Ring Road up to Nasir Bagh will be completed by the end of this month, and work on the road from Nasir Bagh to Takhta Baig is progressing rapidly.

In addition, a separate road is being constructed to connect the Industrial Estate Hayatabad to Ring Road. Progress is also ongoing on the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor. All these projects will help provide a permanent solution to traffic problems.

The Chief Minister directed action against illegal parking and stressed strict enforcement of parking regulations. He instructed that implementation be ensured for building maps of plazas that include parking, and that all such maps be reviewed afresh.

He made it clear that if any map has been approved without parking after the relevant law was passed, those responsible must face action, and in the future, no plazas without parking facilities should be allowed. He also instructed the identification of suitable parking space on University Road and measures to streamline handcarts (pushcarts), directing that wherever possible, designated areas should be allocated for them.

The Chief Minister stated that handcarts are linked to the livelihood of poor citizens — they cannot be banned, but they can be streamlined.

He also directed the removal of encroachments from service and link roads and emphasized strict enforcement of the relevant law in this regard. He ordered a complete ban on public service vehicles on BRT routes and called for a zero-tolerance policy in this regard.

Ali Amin Gandapur directed a review of the current traffic challans and instructed that fines be set according to vehicle value, so that illegal parking can be effectively curbed.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to present a realistic plan for covering manholes in the city and assured that the government would provide the necessary resources for this purpose.

Moreover, he directed action against drug dealers and appealed to elected representatives to fully cooperate with relevant authorities in this regard, stating that drug dealers are enemies of our generations, and we must all unite against them.

The meeting also approved the introduction of a specific color scheme to streamline rickshaws and instructed that the matter of rickshaw registration be presented at the provincial cabinet meeting. Approval was also given to regulate taxi services and register electric bikes.

The Chief Minister further directed to prioritize the installation and repair of streetlights, directing that key intersections and important locations on major roads be prioritized in the first phase, and that preference be given to install solar streetlights.

The meeting approved the rationalization of U-turns and adopted a zero-tolerance policy against illegal parking and unauthorized stands.

The Chief Minister also directed for a realistic plan for installing traffic lights and signals, emphasizing that experts from the relevant field should be hired for this purpose. The meeting approved the relocation of the vegetable market at Bacha Khan Chowk to Phandu Road.

The Chief Minister further instructed efforts to establish more markets in the city with the involvement of the private sector.

APP/fam