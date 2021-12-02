CM chairs meeting to deliberate on local govt act

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting on Wednesday to deliberate on the new local government act with the PML-Q.

Local Bodies Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed apprised about the details as CM Usman Buzdar expressed satisfaction on positive progress in this regard.

The chief minister directed to continue the consultations with PML-Q adding that the new local government act has been drafted with consultations and it would empower the people at the grassroots.

Provincial Minister Raja Basharat, secretary local government and others attended the meeting.