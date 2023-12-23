CM chairs meeting to discuss issues faced by public sector varsities

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister, Justice Retired Syed Arshad Hussain Shah here on Saturday chaired a meeting to discuss issues being faced by public sector universities of the province.

Concerned caretaker provincial ministers, administrative secretaries of relevant provincial departments, the Chairman Higher Education Commission and other high-ups attended the meeting.

The participants discussed in detail the financial issues and administrative matters of the public sector universities and reviewed the various proposals to steer these universities out of current financial crunches.

Both the provincial government and Higher Education Commission expressed their commitment to work jointly to address the financial and administrative issues being faced by public sector universities.

It was agreed that the government's grant to the universities would be subject to their improved financial discipline. The meeting also decided to complete the ongoing process for the appointment of vice-chancellors in public sector universities as soon as possible.

The participants concurred with the proposal to merge university campuses having lower enrollments and introduce courses in line with the demand of the modern market and to ensure the implementation of an improved educational process as an essential service in higher educational institutions.

Addressing the meeting, caretaker CM highlighted the need to have a comprehensive and all-time solution to address the financial issues of government universities in the province.

The caretaker CM made it clear that we have to prepare and implement viable financial plans to make public sector universities financially stable and self-reliant.

Underlining the need to align the higher education sector with the requirements of the contemporary world, he said that it is imperative to introduce market-based courses instead of traditional education in universities.

The caretaker provincial government is very sincere and committed to taking all possible steps for this purpose, he remarked.