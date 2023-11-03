Open Menu

CM Chairs Meeting To Discuss Matters Relating To Evacuation Of Illegal Foreigners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Provincial Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan here Friday chaired a cabinet meeting to discuss matters relating to the evacuation of foreigners residing illegally in the province

The meeting was attended by caretaker cabinet members, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary for Interior Abid Majeed, relevant administrative secretaries and officials. The meeting was briefed about arrangements made for the repatriation of illegal immigrants.

Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan expressed his satisfaction with the administration's efforts to facilitate the return of illegal immigrants to their countries and the facilities being provided to them holding centres.

He commended the role played by various departments and institutions including district administration and police in providing facilities and accommodations to returning migrants.

The Chief Minister directed that voluntarily returning illegal immigrants be treated with respect ensuring special care to them during repatriation. He emphasized transparency and called for maintaining a detailed record of both regular and emergency expenses.

He stressed strict adherence to rules and regulations governing these expenses and the development of mechanisms to ensure transparency.

