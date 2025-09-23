Open Menu

CM Chairs Meeting To Discuss Progress Of Projects Under ADP

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 09:50 PM

CM chairs meeting to discuss progress of projects under ADP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss progress on priority projects of Annual Development Program (ADP).

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of relevant departments and officials from the planning and finance departments.

Departmental briefings were given to the chief minister on the progress of ongoing projects. The chief minister directed the identification of priority schemes that can be completed within the current financial year, stressing that the timely completion of the maximum number of development projects is the provincial government’s top priority.

He assured that funds required for these schemes would be released on a priority basis.

“The ultimate objective is to complete public welfare projects on time so that people can benefit from them without delay,” he said.

The CM noted that delays in fund releases often hinder project completion, causing wastage of public money.

He emphasized the importance of accelerating work while ensuring quality standards.

KP CM made it clear that there would be no compromise on the quality of work. He directed administrative secretaries to guarantee the timely completion of projects while maintaining high standards.

APP/mds/

Recent Stories

International reports: Real estate key driver of U ..

International reports: Real estate key driver of UAE economic growth

1 hour ago
 Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces ow ..

Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-S ..

Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away

4 hours ago
 ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi ..

ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre

4 hours ago
 NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET ..

NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..

4 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day

4 hours ago
Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infras ..

Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricul ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..

5 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a Ne ..

Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery

5 hours ago
 ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO sub ..

ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM

6 hours ago
 Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to acce ..

Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation

6 hours ago
 UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mic ..

UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan