CM chairs meeting to discuss progress of projects under ADP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss progress on priority projects of Annual Development Program (ADP).

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of relevant departments and officials from the planning and finance departments.

Departmental briefings were given to the chief minister on the progress of ongoing projects. The chief minister directed the identification of priority schemes that can be completed within the current financial year, stressing that the timely completion of the maximum number of development projects is the provincial government’s top priority.

He assured that funds required for these schemes would be released on a priority basis.

“The ultimate objective is to complete public welfare projects on time so that people can benefit from them without delay,” he said.

The CM noted that delays in fund releases often hinder project completion, causing wastage of public money.

He emphasized the importance of accelerating work while ensuring quality standards.

KP CM made it clear that there would be no compromise on the quality of work. He directed administrative secretaries to guarantee the timely completion of projects while maintaining high standards.

