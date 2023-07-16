CM chairs meeting to enforce HMIS in hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM Office with regard to the enforcement of the Health Management Information System (HMIS) in public sector hospitals of the province.

It was decided during the meeting to enforce HIMS in 15 hospitals of Punjab. The HIMS will be enforced under a phased programme.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to take prompt measures for the enforcement of HMIS. The system will be enforced in the Jinnah, Children, Mayo, Services and General Hospitals of Lahore.

Health Management Information System (HMIS) will also be enforced in the hospitals of Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan. The enforcement of HMIS will be made in the form of registration of a patient, OPD, pathology, radiology, and pharmacy.

The tests of patients, diagnosis and record of patients will be uploaded on the centralised system through the HMIS. The data of patients will be available in the government hospitals through Central Electronic Medical Record System. The monitoring of the performance of doctors and medical staff will be possible through HMIS.

It was informed during the briefing that better and swift treatment facility will be provided to the patient through HMIS.

Provincial Minister Doctor Javed Akram, Secretary Health, Secretary Finance, Secretary P&D, Secretary Information, Chairman Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and other officials attended the meeting. Chairman PITB gave a detailed briefing about the HMIS.