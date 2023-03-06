CM chairs meeting to finalise Spring Festival arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting to review Spring Festival arrangements in which a final shape was given to the celebrations.

The festival will be fully sponsored for the first time in Punjab, as not a single penny will be spent from the government exchequer.

It was informed during the meeting that the Spring Festival celebrations are being held in Lahore and Faisalabad. The caretaker CM was informed that a Food Fun Mela is also being held from 5th to 12th of March at the Jilani Park, where stalls of top 20 food brands of Lahore would be set up.

Famous singers will present musical show at the Lahore Hockey Stadium every evening. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sahir Ali Bagga, Bilal Saeed, Aima Khan and other singers will present their musical performances. Mehfil-e-Naat and Mehfil-e- Sama will be organised at various shrines including Data Darbar. Punjabi folk music shows will be organised at the Jilani Park.

It was further informed during the briefing that the main boulevards of the city will be decorated and 'Canal Mela' as well as 'Sports Mela' will also be organised. Three shows of Lucky Irani Circus will be organised at the Greater Iqbal Park for seven consecutive days. Marathon race competitions will be held on March 12. Race On Wheel and Fun Race will also be organised. Professional cyclists will participate in the 42-km long cyclothon. A 'Digital Journey' show will be organised to create awareness about 'Formation of Pakistan' in the National History Museum.

It was informed during the Walled City Authority briefing that Light and Music Extravaganza show will be presented at the Shahi Fort in the evening. 'Roshan Galian', 'Vakeh Lahore', 'Rangeela Rickshaw', 'Dastan Goi', 'Heer Gaiki' and 'Drum Circle' shows will also be held. It was informed that special celebrations will be organised in connection with International Women's Day on March 8, and a Women Mushaira will also be held.

Commissioner Faisalabad, while giving briefing through the video-link, apprised that Spring Festival celebrations will be organised at the Iqbal Stadium, Agriculture University and at various places of Faisalabad. He said that Food Stalls, Mehfil-e-Mushaira, Qawwali Night, Handicraft Show, Cycling Competitions, Fireworks and Heavy Bike shows will be also held. Women players of Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan will participate in the International Hand Ball Tournament at the GC University Faisalabad.

Caretaker Provincial Information & Culture Minister Amir Mir, Caretaker Provincial Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad, chief secretary, additional chief secretary, secretary Higher education, secretary Local Government, Commissioner Lahore division, DC Lahore, DG PHA, DG Walled City of Lahore Authority, DG sports, CEO Punjab board of Investment & Trade attended the meeting. Secretary Information & Culture Ali Nawaz Malik, Commissioner Faisalabad and DC Faisalabad attended the meeting via video link.