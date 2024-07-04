Open Menu

CM Chairs Meeting To Finalize Muharram Security Plans

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2024 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for Muharram ul Haraam.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, IG Police, Additional Chief Secretary Home, and other senior officials.

The meeting discussed the security plan for Muharram, which includes the deployment of 40,000 security personnel, including FC and Pakistan Army troops, to ensure the safety of processions and majalis.

A central control room will be established to monitor the security situation, and CCTV cameras will be installed to oversee the processions.

Special arrangements have been made for sensitive areas, including additional security forces and the establishment of special check posts. mobile services will be suspended in these areas, and social media will be monitored to prevent the spread of hate speech.

Health and rescue services will be on high alert during Muharram, with special teams deployed to handle any emergencies.

Chief Minister directed officials to ensure a peaceful Muharram, emphasizing the importance of maintaining law and order and preventing any untoward incidents.

He also appealed to the public to cooperate with the government in maintaining peace and harmony during the month.

Religious scholars and public figures will be engaged to promote peace and harmony and to prevent the spread of hate speech.

Tents will be set up along procession routes to provide shade for participants, and electricity arrangements will be made to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

A coordination system has been established among all relevant departments and agencies to ensure the smooth observance of Muharram.

