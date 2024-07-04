CM Chairs Meeting To Finalize Muharram Security Plans
Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2024 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for Muharram ul Haraam.
The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, IG Police, Additional Chief Secretary Home, and other senior officials.
The meeting discussed the security plan for Muharram, which includes the deployment of 40,000 security personnel, including FC and Pakistan Army troops, to ensure the safety of processions and majalis.
A central control room will be established to monitor the security situation, and CCTV cameras will be installed to oversee the processions.
Special arrangements have been made for sensitive areas, including additional security forces and the establishment of special check posts. mobile services will be suspended in these areas, and social media will be monitored to prevent the spread of hate speech.
Health and rescue services will be on high alert during Muharram, with special teams deployed to handle any emergencies.
Chief Minister directed officials to ensure a peaceful Muharram, emphasizing the importance of maintaining law and order and preventing any untoward incidents.
He also appealed to the public to cooperate with the government in maintaining peace and harmony during the month.
Religious scholars and public figures will be engaged to promote peace and harmony and to prevent the spread of hate speech.
Tents will be set up along procession routes to provide shade for participants, and electricity arrangements will be made to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.
A coordination system has been established among all relevant departments and agencies to ensure the smooth observance of Muharram.
Recent Stories
Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new President of the Punjab Rugby as ..
LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistani youth declared champion of the world of gaming4 seconds ago
-
Search and strike operation continues in DIKhan11 seconds ago
-
DC chairs meeting; reviews anti-polio arrangements14 seconds ago
-
U.S. Independence Day Reception Celebrates Continued Partnership with Pakistan4 minutes ago
-
3-Day "Family Mango Festival and Exhibition" to begin from Friday at Pakistan Maritime Museum9 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, expresses condolences over loss of lives in Haripur car ..10 minutes ago
-
DC, DIG pay visit to Muharram processions routes; inspect security situation20 minutes ago
-
AC visits markets to ensure official rate of naan, roti20 minutes ago
-
Multan admin upgrades processions' routes, ensures peace30 minutes ago
-
Gilani felicitates people, Congress on American Independence Day30 minutes ago
-
LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother37 minutes ago
-
Deputy speaker KP assembly visits THQ Hospital at Booni Upper Chitral40 minutes ago