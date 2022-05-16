UrduPoint.com

CM Chairs Meeting To Finalize Relief Package

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Monday chaired a meeting to give a final shape to the chief minister's relief package for the masses

MPAs including Sardar Awais Leghari, Kh. Imran Nazir, Bilal Yasin, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, ticket-holder Hafiz Muhammad Nauman, PMLN leader Atta Tarar, secretaries of agriculture, food, industries and finance departments, and others, attended the meeting.

The CM emphasized that the government would provide relief to the masses and said that a decision had been made to reduce the price of flour and sugar for the people.

This relief was the right of the people and hoped that the special relief package would redress the difficulties of the common man. A substantial relief would be given in prices to give genuine relief to the common man, he stated and added that he was standing with the people.

The relief package should be given final shape without any delay as the 15 days have passed, he stressed and directed to devise a foolproof monitoring mechanism.

He asked the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) to take a lead in thisregard as a separate monitoring cell would be set up for the relief package.

