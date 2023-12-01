CM chairs meeting to lift smog-related curbs

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2023 | 05:54 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting of the cabinet committee for eradication of smog at his office to review the current situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting of the cabinet committee for eradication of smog at his office to review the current situation.

The meeting included discussions with environmental and health experts, who extended suggestions to combat smog and its harmful effects. After detailed deliberations, CM Naqvi announced that smog-related restrictions were being withdrawn and markets, restaurants, institutions and businesses would remain open on Friday and Saturday.

Additionally, winter vacation for educational institutions in Punjab will start on Dec 18.

The CM directed the administration, LWMC and PHA to continue road cleaning and water sprinkling. He also ordered a crackdown on excessive smoke-emitting vehicles and tire-burning factories to ensure efforts are made to keep the air quality index low.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers including SM Tanvir, Dr Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Bilal Afzal, CS, IGP, chairman P&D, ACS (Home), secretaries and others.

