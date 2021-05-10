UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Chairs Meeting To Map Out ADP Priorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 06:44 PM

CM chairs meeting to map out ADP priorities

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting in his office to map out the annual development programme's priorities for the financial year 2021-22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting in his office to map out the annual development programme's priorities for the financial year 2021-22.

The meeting expounded suggestions to include Punjab-based mega development projects in the public sector development programme.

Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, P&D chairman and others attended the meeting while Federal P&D Minister Asad Umar, Federal Industries Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission and NHA chairman participated through video-link.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said that social sector development would be prioritised in the next ADP. The regional needs would be prioritized in development schemes as a separate development package had been devised for every district in consultation with the respective MNAs and MPAs, he added.

A balanced package has been devised for PSDF by identifying local needs, he added.

The CM apprised that the projects worth billions of rupees were being started under public-private partnership to provide more facilities to the masses by expediting the composite economic development process.

Every area in Punjab will be provided with its rights and new projects were also being started along with timely completion of ongoing schemes, the CM concluded.

Federal ministers Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar and Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar presented proposals for thenext ADP and the participants agreed to further promote synergy between the Planning Commission and thePunjab government.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Asad Umar Punjab NHA Punjab Skills Development Fund Government Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

1 hour ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.