CM Chairs Meeting To Regulate Market Prices Of Flour
Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday chaired a special meeting to regulate the market price of flour.
She called the data on market price of flour. She expressed displeasure at presenting wrong data on flour price by the food Department, as it differed from the actual market rates of flour.
The CM ordered to determine the price of flour according to the category of Pakistan Standards & Quality Control. She directed the relevant authorities to present a daily report on the market price of flour. The CM decided in principle to allow transportation of flour with permission. She also ordered to restructure the Food Department, saying that legal action must be ensured against the corrupt elements. She ordered to create digital monitoring mechanism for the officers and officials of the Food Department.
“Mafias are doing their work and departments are sleeping. How will governance improve If departments do not do their work”. She noted, “Farmers have sold their wheat, now I will not allow mafias to exploit people."
Earlier, the CM was briefed that Punjab had official wheat reserves of 2.2 million metric tonnes, while a total of 6 million metric tonnes of wheat is available in Punjab. There is more than sufficient wheat in the province. Geo-tagging of the wheat reserves is being done to check hoarding.
Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Ministers Bilal Yasin and Syed Ashiq Hussain attended the meeting. Chief secretary, secretaries and other officers concerned were also present.
