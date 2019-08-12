BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday presided over a meeting here at Commissioner Office to review the progress of 10 mega projects.

The chief minister was briefed about the undergoing development work and mega projects.

The meeting was attended by Minister food Samiullah Chaudhry, Commissioner Bahawalpur Nayyar Iqbal, Regional Police Officer Imran Mehmood, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Rana Muhammad Saleem, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ameer Taimoor and Director Development Nousheen Malik.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Buzdar said nine new hospitals were being constructed in the province to improve health infrastructure. The budget of the health sector had been increased by 27 per cent and 10,000 new doctors had been recruited, he added.

He said a rally would be taken out in Lahore on August 14 to express solidarity with the Kashmiris, who had been braving Indian tyranny for decades.