CM chairs meeting to review development projects in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday chaired a meeting to review ongoing mega development projects in the provincial metropolitan.

During the meeting, Chief Minister was given a detailed briefing on construction of new bus terminal, new Peshawar city, Regi model town, Peshawar revival plan.

The meeting also reviewed progress on other development projects including construction of remaining section of Ring road .

The meeting was attended by P Minister for Local Government, Faisal AminKhan, Chief Secretary, Dr. shahzad Bangash , Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Secretary Local Government, Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsud and other concerned officials.