CM Chairs Meeting To Review Flood Relief Activities

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 11:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday presided over Disaster Management Ministerial Committee meeting to review relief activities in the flood affected areas of Rajanpur, Taunsa and Dera Ghazi Khan.

The CM directed Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal to visit the flood affected areas forthwith to oversee the relief activities for the flood affectees and further directed to expedite rescue and relief operation and all institutions should help the flood affectees in a unison manner.

He stated that unexpected floods water came into the streams of Koh-e-Suleman due to torrential rains which created such situation.

The CM vowed that the Punjab government would not leave any stone unturned to help the affectees in the prevailing situation.

It was decided during the meeting to enhance the financial aid of the heirs of the deceased persons due to heavy flood and rains.

The CM announced to compensate the losses occurred to the houses, fields and the livestock and directed to timely provide food to the people in the relief camps. He directed to ensure provision of dry food items and food hampers to the affectees.

Parvez Elahi directed to increase the number of medical camps in order to prevent the infectious diseases in the affected areas, adding that the Livestock department should ensure provision of surplus fodder to the animals as well.

He directed to provide essential facilities to the affectees in the relief camps.

Provincial Ministers Raja Muhammad Basharat, Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Sardar Asif Nakai, Ali Afzal Sahi, Dr. Akhtar Malik, Brig. (R) Ejaz Shah, Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal and officials concerned attended the meeting.

