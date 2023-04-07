Close
CM Chairs Meeting To Review Health Dept Performance

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 07:10 PM

CM chairs meeting to review health dept performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to review performance of the health department and progress on special measures.

During the meeting, the CM prioritized the completion of construction, repair, and maintenance projects in hospitals, while expressing his satisfaction with the timely treatment of heart patients through the drop-and-shift system.

Additionally, it was announced that CCTV cameras will be installed in emergencies in government hospitals, with a dedicated monitoring room established for video and audio recording. The proposal to increase health professional allowance was also discussed, and progress was noted in the health screening of prisoners and differently-abled children, with the CM instructing for regular screenings every three months.

The meeting further discussed plans to provide 200 ambulances for expecting women to facilitate hospital transfer, and to complete repairs and rehabilitation of the emergency ward at Children's Hospital Lahore.

The launch of the "safe blood for Punjab" project was also announced, with a focus on providing healthy blood to patients. The private collaboration will be sought to initiate the angiography facility at Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital, and the ultrasound facility and staff evening shift has already commenced at Mian Munshi Hospital Lahore.

During the meeting, briefings were given by the secretaries of specialized healthcare & medical education and primary & secondary healthcare departments, and Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education, Dr Javed Akram and the Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Dr Jamal Nasir, were among those in attendance.

