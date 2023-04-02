CM chairs meeting to review jail reforms

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM Office in which steps being taken for jail reforms and provision of basic facilities to the inmates were reviewed.

On the direction of CM Mohsin Naqvi, an agreement has been finalised between the Prisons department and Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) for the treatment of prisoners suffering from kidney and liver ailments.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to prepare Tower Type latest design of jails and new jails would be equipped with the latest facilities and security gadgets. On the special direction of Mohsin Naqvi it has been principally decided to undertake further TEVTA (Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority) courses for the prisoners in 10 jails.

On the direction of Mohsin Naqvi the conversation duration of prisoners with their family members has been increased from 20 minutes to 35 minutes. It was reviewed during the meeting to formulate a mechanism of international calling facility for the foreign prisoners.

The punishment of prisoners will be remitted or will be given relief on completing religious education, technical education and a degree.

Mohsin Naqvi directed that permission for participation of a prisoner in funeral of a close relative should be ensured. The proposal to establish IT centers in prisons so as to enlighten the prisoners with the latest technology was reviewed during the meeting.

The CM asserted that no compromise should be made on the diet and its quality for the prisoners. It was informed during the briefing that a quality wool will be provided for carpeting in the prisons. Around 20,000 prisoners have completed their TEVTA training courses across Punjab prisons.

The prisoners were getting snacks that include samosa and pakora at Iftar time during Ramadan. Around 6,320 prisoners were compelled to remain in jails due to pendency of their appeals and it was agreed to approach the respective courts for early dispensation of pending appeals.

Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Care, Inspector General of Prisons, Executive Director Punjab Institute of Mental Health Lahore and officials concerned attended the meeting.