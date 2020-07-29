CM chairs meeting to review LDA affairs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office here on Wednesday to review matters pertaining to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that people had been accommodated through reforms in the LDA and added that matters pertaining to the master plan of Lahore division be concluded at the earliest.

He disclosed that new projects were being started to facilitate people living in the provincial metropolis.

In this regard, LDA's apartments construction project would provide a roof to low-income families.

He said that construction of high-rise buildings had also been allowed in Lahore and the LDA had been made a public-friendly institution to provide facilities to the citizens at their doorsteps.

Usman Buzdar directed that comprehensive recommendations be presented after revaluation of the jurisdiction of the LDA.

He said that the MNAs and MPAs of Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Sheikhpura would be taken into confidence for revaluation of the jurisdiction of the LDA and decision would be made with the consultation of the stakeholders. "Such a decision will be made which could accommodate people and bring ease to them" , the CM added.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, Vice Chairman LDA Sh Muhammad Imran, the chief secretary, secretaryhousing, DG LDA and others attended the meeting.