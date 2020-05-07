CM chairs meeting to review lockdown situation, other matters

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan chaired a high level meeting to review the current situation of cornvirus lockdown and other related issues.

Provincial ministers including Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Mir Umar Khan Jamal parliamentary Secretary, Dr. Rubaaba, Bushra Rind, Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretaries of relevant departments, Additional IG Police Commissioner Quetta and DG PDMA also attended the meeting.

The Health Secretary informed the meeting that the capacity of test for the coronavirus has been increased where 800 tests were being done as per day.

While the unexpected is being risen in cases of the cornavirus in Quetta is a cause for concern.

The meeting agreed that lockdown will be made to ease for one weak in condition of corona test result and traders will also be taken into confidence regarding the alarming situation of the coronavirus.

The meeting also instructed IG Police and Commissioner Quetta to ensure implementation of SOPs to shopkeepers and public and enhance awareness precautionary measures among them to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

The meeting directed to review being taken steps to eradicate at provincial level locusts and to set up at the Provincial Command and Operations Center. It was also decided in the that Eid-ul-Fitar would be celebrated with utmost simplicity at the official level while the people were also urged to observe Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity, so that precautionary measures and implementation of social distances would make possible.