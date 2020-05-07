UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Chairs Meeting To Review Lockdown Situation, Other Matters

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

CM chairs meeting to review lockdown situation, other matters

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan chaired a high level meeting to review the current situation of cornvirus lockdown and other related issues.

Provincial ministers including Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Mir Umar Khan Jamal parliamentary Secretary, Dr. Rubaaba, Bushra Rind, Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretaries of relevant departments, Additional IG Police Commissioner Quetta and DG PDMA also attended the meeting.

The Health Secretary informed the meeting that the capacity of test for the coronavirus has been increased where 800 tests were being done as per day.

While the unexpected is being risen in cases of the cornavirus in Quetta is a cause for concern.

The meeting agreed that lockdown will be made to ease for one weak in condition of corona test result and traders will also be taken into confidence regarding the alarming situation of the coronavirus.

The meeting also instructed IG Police and Commissioner Quetta to ensure implementation of SOPs to shopkeepers and public and enhance awareness precautionary measures among them to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

The meeting directed to review being taken steps to eradicate at provincial level locusts and to set up at the Provincial Command and Operations Center. It was also decided in the that Eid-ul-Fitar would be celebrated with utmost simplicity at the official level while the people were also urged to observe Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity, so that precautionary measures and implementation of social distances would make possible.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Police Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

1 hour ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywa ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

2 hours ago

IMF Says Approved $18Bln in Emergency Financing fo ..

4 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry demand ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.