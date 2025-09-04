CM Chairs Meeting To Review Performance Of DCD
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2025 | 08:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here Thursday chaired a meeting of health to review the performance of the Directorate of Drug Control (DCD) and Pharmacy Services.
Advisor to CM, Ihtisham Ali and along with senior officials of the department also attended the meeting. The CM was briefed on mandate, objectives, financial and administrative affairs, regulatory framework and overall performance of the directorate.
It was told that from January to June, the department conducted 6,815 inspections and examined 6,935 drug samples. Of these, 214 were declared substandard, 84 unregistered, 69 fake, and 78 misbranded. During this period, 70 medical stores were sealed and 23 FIRs were registered, while 944 illegal items were confiscated. A total of 1,198 cases were filed in drug courts, of which 347 have been decided, resulting in fines amounting to over Rs6.1 million.
It was further informed that drug testing laboratories are analyzing more than 1,000 samples each month.
The department is aligning existing drug testing laboratories with World Health Organization standards, while two mobile drug testing labs are already functional and conducting on-site screenings.
Work is also underway on the establishment of five additional mobile labs, as well as new drug testing laboratories in Swat and DI.Khan. Monthly progress reports by drug inspectors are uploaded to an online portal, and a Medicine Coordination Cell is in place to ensure the procurement of quality medicines and medical equipment, officials the meeting.
Chairing the meeting, CM said the directorate plays a vital role in ensuring the quality of medicines. He directed that the institution be further strengthened, modernized, and made more effective.
“Providing people with quality healthcare facilities is our top priority, and there will be no compromise on this,” he said instructing strict vigilance against counterfeit and substandard medicines.
