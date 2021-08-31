CM chairs meeting to review Peshawar Revival Plan

Khyber Pakhtunkwha Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review various projects launched under the Peshawar Revival Plan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwha Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review various projects launched under the Peshawar Revival Plan.

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the pace of implementation of these projects, the chief minister directed Commissioner Peshawar Division to personally monitor all projects being executed under the Peshawar Revival Plan and present a detailed report within 15 days.

He appointed Commissioner Peshawar as focal person to speed up implementation in order to complete all projects on time.

He directed all concerned department to complete development projects on time, adding no compromise would be made on quality and any unnecessary delay in these public welfare projects.

The meeting was informed that the revival plan include seven projects related to removal of encroachments, beautification, plantation drive and smooth flow of traffic on various roads.

The meeting was informed that so far 203 Kanals state land was recovered in various anti- encroachment operations, wall chalking removed from 28 Kilometer walls, 750 temporary cabins removed in Karkhano market and 550 shops built on parking areas were demolished.

Moreover, more than 150,000 saplings have been planted in various localities of Peshawar under monsoon plantation drive.