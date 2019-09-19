CM chairs meeting to review progress on 'Insaf Rozgar Scheme' for merged area

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan chaired a meeting to discuss issues pertaining to Insaf Rozgar Scheme for merged areas here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan chaired a meeting to discuss issues pertaining to Insaf Rozgar Scheme for merged areas here on Thursday.

The chief minister said the government was taking effective measures to create more jobs opportunities and directed the authorities concerned to expedite process for provision of interest-free loans under the scheme to youth of merged areas.

He said the Insaf Rozgar Scheme was one of the major and crucial initiatives of the government for youth of the merged areas and added that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

He said efforts should be made to ensure that objectives of the scheme had been achieved and its benefits had been passed on to the youth, directing for taking regular follow up measures to ensure that scheme was implemented in letter and spirit.

Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhegra and adviser on merged areas Ajmal Wazir besides other relevant officials of the different departments were present in the meeting.