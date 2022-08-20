UrduPoint.com

CM Chairs Meeting To Review Rain, Flood Situation

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2022 | 10:03 PM

CM chairs meeting to review rain, flood situation

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday presided over a meeting to review the monsoon rain situation

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday presided over a meeting to review the monsoon rain situation.

The meeting was attended by the Provincial ministers Nasir Hussain Shah, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Special Assistant to CM Rasool Bux Chandio, Adviser Arbab Lutufullah, MNA, MPAs of Badin.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan giving briefing said that Badin was situated in low lying tail end area which received heavy downpour from 20th July to 18th August including 545 mm in Badin, 349 in matli, 100 mm in Talhar, Shaheed Fazil Raho 318 mm and Tando Bago 192 mm.

DC told that around 19027 houses destroyed, nearly 1,97245 people affected, 401 domestic animals died and 207018 acres standing crop destroyed on which Chief Minister declared Badin district calamity hit area and assured to mitigate sufferings of rain-hit people.

CM directed Provincial disaster Management authority to provide a0,000 tents, 30000 mosquito mats, 6 dewatering pumps and 5 excavators for disaster-hit people.

