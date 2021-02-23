UrduPoint.com
CM Chairs Meeting To Review Senate Elections Strategy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired an important meeting of ministers, advisors and special assistants to discuss the Senate elections and a strategy was reviewed for the success of PTI and PML-Q candidates.

The Chief Minister said on the occasion that parliamentarians' group would be constituted for the success of government alliance candidates and groups would remain in contact with their candidates.

"I will also remain in contact with all the groups and candidates," he added. The coordination would yield the best results and a parliamentary party meeting would also be convened soon, the chief minister said.

He said the PTI would emerge as a majority party in the Senate elections while the opposition would face defeat at every front. Opposition's narrative had been exposed as negative politics had no worth before the politics of public service, the CM concluded.

