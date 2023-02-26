UrduPoint.com

CM Chairs Meeting To Review Spring Festival Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2023 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office on Sunday to review Spring Festival arrangements.

A detailed briefing about the arrangements and programmes in Lahore and Faisalabad was given to the chief minister. It was proposed to hold Spring Festival celebrations in Lahore from 5th to 12th March and in Faisalabad from 4th to 12th March. The Spring Festival celebrations would comprise sports, culture, tourism, music, bird and pet show as well as fireworks. Marathon race and cycling competitions will also be held in Lahore and Faisalabad.

Children, women, differently-abled persons and athletes will participate in the marathon race competition.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sahir Ali Bagha and other famous singers will present a musical show. Mehfil-e-Sama will also be held in Lahore and Faisalabad.

The Spring Festival celebrations will be held in the Iqbal Stadium of Faisalabad and University of Agriculture. Players of Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan will participate in the sports events at GC University Faisalabad. A floral and Chinioti furniture exhibition will also be held. Special celebrations in connection with International Women's Day will be held and women Mushaira will also be held.

Horse dance, camel dance, cow, buffalo milk giving competitions will be held and a heavy bike show will also be held in Faisalabad. A laser light and sound show under the auspices of Walled City Authority will be held in Lahore. Charming cultural floats will be put on display at the carnival in Faisalabad. Canals will be decorated in Lahore, Faisalabad and lighting will also be made. More than 7,000 students will participate in the special torchlight march at Government College University Lahore. food festivals will also be held in the Spring Festival.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed that maximum participation of citizens should be ensured in the Spring Festival celebrations. Caretaker Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal, chief secretary, additional chief secretary, secretaries of Information & Culture, Higher education, Local Government, Livestock, Sports, Commissioner Lahore division, Commissioner Faisalabad division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, DG Local Government, DGPR and officials concerned attended the meeting. Caretaker Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad and Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad attended the meeting via video-link.

