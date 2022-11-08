CM chairs meeting to review standards of technical education

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office to review issues of engineering universities and technical colleges in province.

Former district Nazim Riaz Asghar, secretaries of finance and higher education departments and University of Engineering and Technology Lahore vice chancellor attended the meeting, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

It was agreed to approach local universities for management and financial consultancy for feasibility reports of projects. Similarly, technology colleges in Lahore, Kasur and DG Khan will be aligned with the requirements of the modern age.

The CM said that the services of professional teachers as well as students of local universities would be obtained for feasibility reports and consultancy. It would save foreign exchange reserves while promoting the skills of the students, he added. The mastery of engineering and technology was necessary to join the race of development, he said and announced to develop institutions for a skilled workforce in Punjab. A skilled workforce plays a key role in sustainable development, he noted.

The CM said that the young generation had to take the path of self-reliance for employment and added that the youth would have to make themselves skilled to meet the needs of time.