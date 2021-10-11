CM chairs meeting to reviews preparations for observing Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for observing Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with religious sanctity and in a befitting manner.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant on Auqaf, Zahoor Shakir, Secretary Auqaf Department and other relevant officials.

All Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of the province attended the meeting through video link.

The meeting decided to hold Seerat Conference at provincial level.

Chief Minister said that various functions would be held to observe Eid Milad-un-Nabi at divisional, district and tehsil level.

Karman Bangash said that Seerat-un-Nabi conference would be arranged for youth in Auqaf auditorium and Ulema would give special Friday's sermons on Seerat-Un-Nabi.

He said that Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department had mapped out a 10 day plan.