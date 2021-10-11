UrduPoint.com

CM Chairs Meeting To Reviews Preparations For Observing Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 03:28 PM

CM chairs meeting to reviews preparations for observing Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for observing Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with religious sanctity and in a befitting manner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for observing Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with religious sanctity and in a befitting manner.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant on Auqaf, Zahoor Shakir, Secretary Auqaf Department and other relevant officials.

All Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of the province attended the meeting through video link.

The meeting decided to hold Seerat Conference at provincial level.

Chief Minister said that various functions would be held to observe Eid Milad-un-Nabi at divisional, district and tehsil level.

Karman Bangash said that Seerat-un-Nabi conference would be arranged for youth in Auqaf auditorium and Ulema would give special Friday's sermons on Seerat-Un-Nabi.

He said that Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department had mapped out a 10 day plan.

Related Topics

Chief Minister

Recent Stories

Hottest name in sport Emma Raducanu set for Mubada ..

Hottest name in sport Emma Raducanu set for Mubadala World Tennis Championship

6 minutes ago
 Kremlin Sees Fines for Refusing to Get Vaccinated ..

Kremlin Sees Fines for Refusing to Get Vaccinated as 'Unrealistic' Measure in Ru ..

1 minute ago
 Philippines reports 8,292 new COVID-19 cases, tota ..

Philippines reports 8,292 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,674,814

1 minute ago
 Commissioner inspects anti-dengue arrangements

Commissioner inspects anti-dengue arrangements

1 minute ago
 Where intellect meets industry: Pakistani engineer ..

Where intellect meets industry: Pakistani engineering mandated to lead Finland's ..

1 minute ago
 Soybean futures close higher

Soybean futures close higher

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.