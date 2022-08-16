UrduPoint.com

CM Chairs Online Monsoon Plantation Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022

CM chairs online monsoon plantation meeting

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) ::The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday chaired an online meeting with administration of Dir Lower in connection with monsoon plantation drive in the district.

According to the district administration, the Chief Minister issued directives for planting evergreen trees and plants in schools, offices, colleges and sports grounds of the district. The Chief Minister directed the administration to choose evergreen plants for the drive that become trees in future and provide maximum green cover to the people.

Besides, the Chief Minister directed for initiating stern action against use of plastic shopping bags adding that he himself would monitor the situation.

He said all the stakeholders should prepare a unanimous plan for plantation and plant maximum number of trees in their respective areas.

The meeting beside others was also attended by District Forest Officer Shah Khalid, officials of district administration and stakeholders.

According to the district administration so far at least 50 thousand trees have been planted during the current monsoon in the Dir Lower while the drive was still continued. The administration said that local people can receive free of charge plants from the sub-divisional forest offices of the district.

