UrduPoint.com

CM Chairs Parliamentary Party Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2022 | 03:50 PM

CM chairs parliamentary party meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday chaired a parliamentary party meeting to discuss various political issues.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the country was passing through difficult situations and reiterated his Party's resolve to offer any sacrifice for the integrity of the country.

He said that PTI chairman Imran Khan was a ray of hope for the country as he was representing all segments of the society and the entire nation was supporting his political struggle.

He said that PTI would not step back from it's principled stance despite of facing difficult situation.

The meeting was attended by all PTI MPAs and advisors to Chief Minister.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All From

Recent Stories

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian ..

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian Navy Chief

23 seconds ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

9 minutes ago
 Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakist ..

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakistani real estate players at the ..

30 minutes ago
 Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches ex ..

Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches executive portal of NFRCC

2 hours ago
 PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on acce ..

PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on accession to throne

2 hours ago
 Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood vict ..

Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood victims

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.