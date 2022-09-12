CM chairs parliamentary party meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday chaired a parliamentary party meeting to discuss various political issues.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the country was passing through difficult situations and reiterated his Party's resolve to offer any sacrifice for the integrity of the country.

He said that PTI chairman Imran Khan was a ray of hope for the country as he was representing all segments of the society and the entire nation was supporting his political struggle.

He said that PTI would not step back from it's principled stance despite of facing difficult situation.

The meeting was attended by all PTI MPAs and advisors to Chief Minister.