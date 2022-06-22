CM chairs parliamentary party meeting to review budget approval

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday presided over the provincial parliamentary party meeting which reviewed strategy regarding approval of the financial year 2022-23 budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday presided over the provincial parliamentary party meeting which reviewed strategy regarding approval of the financial year 2022-23 budget.

Provincial ministers, MPAs of PML-N and PPP attended the meeting.

The CM while addressing the meeting underscored that the government's full focus was on providing relief to the common man in the budget.

He said, "People are having expectations from us and we have to come up to their expectations. Constitutional crisis has been intentionally created in Punjab for three months".

Hamza Shahbaz said that despite facing all hurdles, Rs. 200 billion subsidy had been provided to the people of Punjab for the provision of subsidized flour.

He said that the government would continue taking measures with sole intention of providing relief to the masses as bringing ease in life of common man was a priority.