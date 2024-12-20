CM Chairs Performance Review Meeting Of Rawalpindi Division
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting for a detailed briefing on the performance of Rawalpindi division as per Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).
The authorities concerned presented her a report in the matter. She congratulated the commissioners of Sargodha and Rawalpindi divisions for their good performance on ground. The Chief Minister directed the district administrations to develop greenbelts around underpasses and under overhead bridges in all major cities. She also directed them to beautify the overhead bridges and underpasses in all cities including Lahore and Rawalpindi.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to install cat eyes along with zebra crossing on roads in front of educational institutions. She also directed them to effectively improve monitoring of the ongoing development projects. She said,”Install plastic covers on manholes, and
continuously monitor the cleanliness and prices of essential commodities.”
She directed to remove encroachments on a permanent basis.
She said,”People should see a clear difference in the improvement of governance. Bring improvements in public affairs every day, and special attention should be paid to the beautification of cities. The number of model cart markets should be increased in big cities.”
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”Potholes should not be seen on roads in cities and neighborhoods.” She added,”The process of cleaning the drains in Murree should be carried on continuously. Welcome signboards in Murree should be installed at the entrances to the city.”
The Chief Minister said,”Significant steps should be taken for the beautification of Rawalpindi city.” Deputy Commissioners of Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Murree and Chakwal presented her with reports as per the KPIs. She appreciated the establishment of an excellent library in Chakwal DPS, and the construction of a historical monument of World War I in Chakwal city. She also congratulated the Deputy Commissioner Murree for building autism classrooms in the Murree Special education school.
Recent Stories
EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project
UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary
Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership
Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference
People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives
KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..
Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK
Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill
UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024
PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA IN ROMANIA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan's SDG efforts earn praise from UN, China, global leaders, says NA speaker2 minutes ago
-
CM chairs performance review meeting of Rawalpindi division2 minutes ago
-
PU ASA congratulates VC for historic initiatives2 minutes ago
-
Alhamra stature to be elevated: Tauqeer Kazmi2 minutes ago
-
PU Broadcasting Deptt. organizes film festival2 minutes ago
-
PU Christmas ceremony2 minutes ago
-
Drug awareness seminar held at Lower Dir2 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Siddiqui stresses skill-based education for youths12 minutes ago
-
IIUI delegation visits Parliament House12 minutes ago
-
PM directs Law Ministry to amicably resolve Madaris registration issue12 minutes ago
-
Two human smugglers involved in Greek boat accident arrested12 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM discusses transformative police reforms12 minutes ago