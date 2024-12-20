Open Menu

CM Chairs Performance Review Meeting Of Rawalpindi Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting for a detailed briefing on the performance of Rawalpindi division as per Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

The authorities concerned presented her a report in the matter. She congratulated the commissioners of Sargodha and Rawalpindi divisions for their good performance on ground. The Chief Minister directed the district administrations to develop greenbelts around underpasses and under overhead bridges in all major cities. She also directed them to beautify the overhead bridges and underpasses in all cities including Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to install cat eyes along with zebra crossing on roads in front of educational institutions. She also directed them to effectively improve monitoring of the ongoing development projects. She said,”Install plastic covers on manholes, and

continuously monitor the cleanliness and prices of essential commodities.”

She directed to remove encroachments on a permanent basis.

She said,”People should see a clear difference in the improvement of governance. Bring improvements in public affairs every day, and special attention should be paid to the beautification of cities. The number of model cart markets should be increased in big cities.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”Potholes should not be seen on roads in cities and neighborhoods.” She added,”The process of cleaning the drains in Murree should be carried on continuously. Welcome signboards in Murree should be installed at the entrances to the city.”

The Chief Minister said,”Significant steps should be taken for the beautification of Rawalpindi city.” Deputy Commissioners of Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Murree and Chakwal presented her with reports as per the KPIs. She appreciated the establishment of an excellent library in Chakwal DPS, and the construction of a historical monument of World War I in Chakwal city. She also congratulated the Deputy Commissioner Murree for building autism classrooms in the Murree Special education school.

