UrduPoint.com

CM Chairs Public-Private Partnership Policy & Monitoring Board Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 10:40 PM

CM chairs Public-Private Partnership Policy & Monitoring Board meeting

The 10th meeting of the Public-Private Partnership Policy & Monitoring Board which was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday gave final approval to technical and financial bids for the O&M project, procurement and installation of water meters in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The 10th meeting of the Public-Private Partnership Policy & Monitoring board which was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday gave final approval to technical and financial bids for the O&M project, procurement and installation of water meters in Lahore.

Provincial Ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht, Asad Khokhar, Advisor to CM Dr Salman Shah, chief secretary, secretaries of law, housing and finance departments, chairman P&D and others attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that seven lakh plus digital water meters, 93 percent residential and 7 percent for commercial consumers, would be installed by a company consortium with Rs.

11.22 billion. This would save WASA from the hassle of going from home to home for meter reading as bills would be sent after electronic reading.

The CM expressed the satisfaction that the digital meters would save water while ensuring payments according to water usage. It would also overcome theft of water and the WASA revenue would be enhanced as well. The scope of this project would be expanded to other cities, the CM added.

The participants were told that the digital meter assembling plant would also be set up by the company consortium to create local job opportunities.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Water Company Job Reading From Billion Housing Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Balochistan Health Minister assures president of P ..

Balochistan Health Minister assures president of PPSA to address issues of param ..

5 minutes ago
 Fire erupts in Library near Liaquat Bagh

Fire erupts in Library near Liaquat Bagh

5 minutes ago
 Murray splits from long-term coach Delgado

Murray splits from long-term coach Delgado

5 minutes ago
 Rs. 85 bln increase in ADP 2021-22

Rs. 85 bln increase in ADP 2021-22

5 minutes ago
 Canada Sanctions 4 Entities Over 'Ongoing Repressi ..

Canada Sanctions 4 Entities Over 'Ongoing Repression' in Myanmar - Global Affair ..

33 minutes ago
 New German Finance Chief Pledges $68Bln in 'Future ..

New German Finance Chief Pledges $68Bln in 'Future' Funds for Post-Virus Recover ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.