Open Menu

CM Chairs Seven-hour Long Meeting In P&D Dept

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 06:20 PM

CM chairs seven-hour long meeting in P&D dept

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a seven-hour long meeting in P&D Department to review progress on 77 initiatives, 70 projects and 7 special programs of the Chief Minister.

She was briefed by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb that 28 PDWP meetings were held in which 287 public welfare schemes in the province, besides 206 special measures of the Chief Minister were considered. She was also apprised in detail of the progress made so far for in various development sectors including agriculture, meteorology, IT and social welfare.

Madam Chief Minister was updated that Rs 278 billion have been allocated for the development schemes, out of which Rs 83 billion have been released so far. Monitoring is being introduced through modern technology including drones and GIS mapping.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was further briefed,”Progress on projects will be ensured against clear timeline.” She reviewed current status of the development projects and their completion dates. She said,”I will not compromise on transparency, speed and quality of implementation of these projects to ensure maximum public welfare.”

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Chief Minister Punjab Agriculture Maryam Aurangzeb Progress Billion

Recent Stories

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Se ..

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..

34 minutes ago
 DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Cha ..

DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..

36 minutes ago
 Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rame ..

Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

7 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

10 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

22 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

1 day ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan