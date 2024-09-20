CM Chairs Seven-hour Long Meeting In P&D Dept
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a seven-hour long meeting in P&D Department to review progress on 77 initiatives, 70 projects and 7 special programs of the Chief Minister.
She was briefed by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb that 28 PDWP meetings were held in which 287 public welfare schemes in the province, besides 206 special measures of the Chief Minister were considered. She was also apprised in detail of the progress made so far for in various development sectors including agriculture, meteorology, IT and social welfare.
Madam Chief Minister was updated that Rs 278 billion have been allocated for the development schemes, out of which Rs 83 billion have been released so far. Monitoring is being introduced through modern technology including drones and GIS mapping.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was further briefed,”Progress on projects will be ensured against clear timeline.” She reviewed current status of the development projects and their completion dates. She said,”I will not compromise on transparency, speed and quality of implementation of these projects to ensure maximum public welfare.”
Recent Stories
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Father, son killed over old enmity in Swabi23 seconds ago
-
NA body directs steps for revival PTV's past glory & grandeur10 minutes ago
-
Senate body reviews overbilling, power theft, data discrepancies20 minutes ago
-
LHC orders DC to decide on PTI's plea for rally20 minutes ago
-
LHC orders DC to decide on PTI's plea for rally20 minutes ago
-
KPCVE holds seminar on drug abuse, youth delinquency30 minutes ago
-
SABS University extends admission forms date30 minutes ago
-
PEF budget approved30 minutes ago
-
Hina Tayyaba meets Commerce Minister, discuss fashion and design innovation30 minutes ago
-
PFA shuts down 10 food points on Motorway30 minutes ago
-
3,928 arrested for Tenancy Act violation30 minutes ago
-
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with President Islamabad Policy R ..39 minutes ago