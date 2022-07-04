CM, Chinese delegation discuss security, investigation progress in KU attack case

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :A 13-member Chinese delegation led by Deputy Director General CTD of China Gao Fei called on the Sindh chief minister and discussed security of Chinese nationals working in the province and progress in the investigation of suicide attack in Karachi University.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Home Secretary Saeed Mangnijo, Adl IG CTD Imran Yakoob Minhas and Special Secretary to CM Rahim Shaikh.

The Chinese delegation members include Consul General of China in Karachi Li Bijian, police counsellor in China Embassy Li Qingchun, Technical Expert from Li Zhigang, CTD of MPS Li Xiaoguang, Director, technical expert from cyberSecurity Ma Jingchao, Expert from Shanghai police authority Pei Lianxi, and others.

The chief minister said the data collected by the police department showed that 3,637 Chinese were working on eight CPEC Projects in Sindh. He said that 3361 personnel, including 1500 policemen, 517 Army personnel, 173 Rangers, 28 FC personnel and 1143 Pvt.

Security guards have been deployed on their security.

Shah said that CPEC security was being dealt with by 441 brigade of SSD and supported by the Special Police Unit of Sindh Police.

According to the CM, there are 21 Government Sponsored non-CPEC projects, including NED University and Karachi University and 194 are Private Sponsored (non- CPEC) projects where 2,879 Chinese were working. The CM said that his government was also providing them security.

IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon briefing on the progress of the Karachi University suicide attack case said that in the in-depth investigation of the case, technical and ground sources have been utilized. He said that with the efforts of the CTD Intelligence team an important accused has been arrested.

The details of the investigation have been shared with the Chinese authorities concerned.

The Chinese delegation told the chief minister that they were technically strengthening CTD and the Special Branch of Sindh Police. The chief minister thanked the Chinese authorities for their support.