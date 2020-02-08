UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Coldoles Death Of Actress Nighat Butt

Sumaira FH 7 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 07:00 PM

CM coldoles death of actress Nighat Butt

LAHORE, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned actress Nighat Butt.

In his condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strengthen to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

The CM paid tribute to the deceased actress over her services in the field of art, saying she was a veteran actress and her dramas are still famous among her fans.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab May Family Usman Buzdar Sad

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

3 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

5 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

5 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.