CM Comes Forward As Savior For Homeless, Sick Child

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:37 PM

CM comes forward as savior for homeless, sick child

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday came forward as savior for a sick and poor child with no family and directed the authorities to shift the homeless child to 'Zamong Kor' shelter house.

The video of the child named Anwar, son of Akbar Ali, a resident of Hoti Neher Mardan had gone viral on social media in which he said his parents were killed over a property issue and his uncles were now occupying all his property and belongings.

The boy further told through his video that he is a patient of sugar and has no one to take care of him.

He said he lives at a bus stand in Peshawar.

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan while taking prompt action on the appeal of the child, asked the officials concerned to immediately shift the child to Zamung Kor shelter home. The chief minister himself met with the child and presented him clothes and some gifts. He directed the officials to get the child the rights of his property from the grabbers.

Mahmood Khan further said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was the savior of poor and helpless people and started many poor-oriented programs including Panahgah, Koi Bhooka Na Soye etc.

