CM Command And Control System In Punjab On Cards

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 09:20 PM

CM Command and Control System in Punjab on cards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has decided to establish the Chief Minister Command and Control System.

Official sources told APP that the Chief Minister Command and Control System will be established at a cost of Rs 60 crore.

All departments of the province will be integrated under the Chief Minister Command and Control System. The system will be connected with the Emergency Response Force and Security Operations. The system will be equipped with modern software and high-performance digital filing system.

Data from other field forces, Safe City and other institutions including the police will be integrated into the system.

The Chief Minister Command and Control System will also include intelligence fusion and threat assessment systems. It has also been proposed to purchase modern drones and UAV systems for the the latest Control System.

A major investment will be made on robust IT and fiber infrastructure for the Chief Minister Command and Control System.

