Open Menu

CM Commends CTD For Killing 7 Terrorists In Mianwali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 02:30 PM

CM commends CTD for killing 7 terrorists in Mianwali

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praised the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD)

for its successful operation against militants in Mianwali, which resulted in the elimination of

seven terrorists.

In her statement issued here on Monday, the CM expressed gratitude to the CTD team for their

efforts, emphasizing that the nation stands united with law enforcement agencies. She stated:

"The war against terrorism will continue until it is completely eradicated."

CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted the role of army, police, and other law enforcement agencies

as guarantors of public safety, declaring them a source of pride for the nation. She reiterated

the commitment to ensuring the security and well-being of people as a top priority.

Related Topics

Militants Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Army Police Punjab Mianwali Top

Recent Stories

Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Go ..

Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held in Lah ..

4 minutes ago
 Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 ..

Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!

9 minutes ago
 Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ..

Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40

18 minutes ago
 Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

50 minutes ago
 Achieving long-term Success in public relief proje ..

Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach

1 hour ago
 Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in ..

Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought o jus ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss again ..

Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

1 day ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan