CM commends CTD for killing 7 terrorists in Mianwali

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praised the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD)

for its successful operation against militants in Mianwali, which resulted in the elimination of

seven terrorists.

In her statement issued here on Monday, the CM expressed gratitude to the CTD team for their

efforts, emphasizing that the nation stands united with law enforcement agencies. She stated:

"The war against terrorism will continue until it is completely eradicated."

CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted the role of army, police, and other law enforcement agencies

as guarantors of public safety, declaring them a source of pride for the nation. She reiterated

the commitment to ensuring the security and well-being of people as a top priority.