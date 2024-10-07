CM Commends CTD For Killing 7 Terrorists In Mianwali
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 02:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praised the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD)
for its successful operation against militants in Mianwali, which resulted in the elimination of
seven terrorists.
In her statement issued here on Monday, the CM expressed gratitude to the CTD team for their
efforts, emphasizing that the nation stands united with law enforcement agencies. She stated:
"The war against terrorism will continue until it is completely eradicated."
CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted the role of army, police, and other law enforcement agencies
as guarantors of public safety, declaring them a source of pride for the nation. She reiterated
the commitment to ensuring the security and well-being of people as a top priority.
Recent Stories
Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held in Lah ..
Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!
Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40
Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today
Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach
Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought o jus ..
Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 42,000 lives lost3 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns blast near Karachi airport3 minutes ago
-
CM Murad pays condolence visit to Chinese Consulate13 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condemns explosion near Karachi airport13 minutes ago
-
Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today50 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condemns terrorist attack on Chinese engineers' convoy in Karachi53 minutes ago
-
192 arrested during anti-smog crackdown in Lahore53 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits arrested in police encounter1 hour ago
-
Governor KP marks one year of ongoing violence against palestinians1 hour ago
-
Two FESCO employees booked over power theft2 hours ago
-
Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought o justice2 hours ago
-
Constable shot dead over marriage dispute2 hours ago