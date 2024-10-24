CM commends efforts against polio amid challenges

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur praised all stakeholders for their dedication in conducting polio campaigns despite challenging circumstances.

Speaking at an event in Peshawar on World Polio Day, he highlighted the sacrifices and struggles of polio workers and law enforcement personnel.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to eradicating polio from the province and urged the public not to boycott campaigns as this would harm the children.

The chief minister emphasized the government's responsibility to provide basic services and stated that areas lacking these services will be prioritized in upcoming campaigns. He urged parents to vaccinate their children to protect them from lifelong disabilities and expressed gratitude to religious leaders, parents, civil society and all stakeholders for their roles in the fight against polio.