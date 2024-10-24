Open Menu

CM Commends Efforts Against Polio Amid Challenges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM

CM commends efforts against polio amid challenges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur praised all stakeholders for their dedication in conducting polio campaigns despite challenging circumstances.

Speaking at an event in Peshawar on World Polio Day, he highlighted the sacrifices and struggles of polio workers and law enforcement personnel.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to eradicating polio from the province and urged the public not to boycott campaigns as this would harm the children.

The chief minister emphasized the government's responsibility to provide basic services and stated that areas lacking these services will be prioritized in upcoming campaigns. He urged parents to vaccinate their children to protect them from lifelong disabilities and expressed gratitude to religious leaders, parents, civil society and all stakeholders for their roles in the fight against polio.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Civil Society Event All From Government

Recent Stories

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 8 ..

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur Distri ..

Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District

2 hours ago
 FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutiona ..

FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhan ..

Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II

3 hours ago
 Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World C ..

Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium ..

Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..

3 hours ago
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present ..

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today

4 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing ..

Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa

5 hours ago
 COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

6 hours ago
 PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan