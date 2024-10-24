CM Commends Efforts Against Polio Amid Challenges
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur praised all stakeholders for their dedication in conducting polio campaigns despite challenging circumstances.
Speaking at an event in Peshawar on World Polio Day, he highlighted the sacrifices and struggles of polio workers and law enforcement personnel.
He reaffirmed the government's commitment to eradicating polio from the province and urged the public not to boycott campaigns as this would harm the children.
The chief minister emphasized the government's responsibility to provide basic services and stated that areas lacking these services will be prioritized in upcoming campaigns. He urged parents to vaccinate their children to protect them from lifelong disabilities and expressed gratitude to religious leaders, parents, civil society and all stakeholders for their roles in the fight against polio.
Recent Stories
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District
FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment
Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
28 govt residences retrieved from illegal possession5 minutes ago
-
More than 8 lakh children to be vaccinated against polio5 minutes ago
-
Tareen opens computer lab at school5 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt intensifies efforts to eradicate polio: Khawaja Imran5 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on Peshawar, Nowshera feeders notified15 minutes ago
-
IPDS study reveals CPEC promotes modernization, bilateral cooperation25 minutes ago
-
PHA opens Lower Topa Park for general public35 minutes ago
-
Dawat-e-Islami’s relief efforts for conflict-hit Gaza continuously underway: Attari35 minutes ago
-
Governor calls for collective efforts to eliminate polio35 minutes ago
-
Seminar on World Polio Day highlights role of healthcare professionals in eradication initiatives35 minutes ago
-
SCCI chief for optimal facilitation of small industries in KP35 minutes ago
-
PM for using technology to improve tax, revenue collection35 minutes ago