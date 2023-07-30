CM commends ministers, admin, police over peaceful Ashura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that by the grace of Allah Almighty and hard work of the Punjab government, the days of Muharram-ul-Haram especially Youm-e-Ashur passed peacefully.

In his message on Sunday, he said: "I commend the provincial ministers, administration, police and law enforcement agencies on making foolproof arrangements for law and order as well as security. We bow before Allah Almighty on the peaceful ending of Ashra Muharram-ul-Haram."Mohsin Naqvi stated that majalis and processions were held in a peaceful environment with religious respect and devotion to commemorate the martyrs of Karbala, adding that the role of ulema remained praiseworthy in the promotion of brotherhood and interfaith harmony.

"I laud the efforts of the ulema from all schools of thought for establishing peace across the province," he added.

The CM acknowledged that the police, administration and law enforcement institutions collectively maintained the environment of law and order as well as peace on Youm-e-Ashur. Excellent security arrangements were being made for the mourners in every city of Punjab including Lahore. The office-bearers of peace committees played their effective role in maintaining the environment of brotherhood during Ashura Muharram-ul-Haram, he concluded.