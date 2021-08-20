CM commends police for foolproof security arrangements during Moharram.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said Youm-e-Ashura to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions at Karbala was observed peacefully throughout the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He commended the foolproof security arrangements made by police for maintaining peace during Muharram-ul-Harram.

He stated this In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that higher authorities, officers and personnel of police deserve commendation for their best security arrangements.

He said that the role of security forces and other law-enforcement agencies for maintenance the security during Muharram-ul-Harram was also appreciable.

He said that mourning processions and Majalis across the province were held in peaceful manner and no unpleasant incident was occurred throughout the province.

The chief minister also lauded the role of the Ulema from all schools of thought for maintaining sectarian harmony.

Similarly, he also praised the full cooperation extended by trading community and general public to administration during Muharram while praising the media the CM said that media had also played crucial role in maintaining of sectarian harmony in the province.