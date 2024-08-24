CM commends police on consigning dacoit Bashir Shar to hell

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif commended the police team on consigning the notorious dacoit Bashir Shar to hell.

The Chief Minister said, “We will make a firm resolve to purge the Katcha area from the dacoits and the Punjab government cannot forget the precious sacrifices of the police martyrs.”

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Police by taking a swift action apprehended a gang involved in a rocket attack in the Katcha area of Rahim Yar Khan.

The notorious leader of the gang dacoit Bashir Shar was shot down due to brisk action being taken by the police team. Five accomplices of dacoit Bashir Shar got badly injured. The injured dacoits included Sanaullah, Gada Ali, Kamlo Shar, Ramzan Shar and Gaddi.

There is an inside information of more dacoits getting injured in the counter operation being undertaken by the police. The police action is ongoing since last night in the Katcha area of Rahim Yar Khan. The police vows to pursue the dacoits till their complete elimination.