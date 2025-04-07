Open Menu

CM Commends Security Forces For Killing 9 Khawarij Terrorists In D.I. Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 11:24 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid tribute to the security forces for eliminating nine Khawarij terrorists in the Takwara area of Dera Ismail Khan.

In her statement, the chief minister said, “Terrorism is the worst crime against humanity. The entire nation stands firmly with our valiant security forces in their mission to protect the country and defeat terrorism in all its forms.”

