Open Menu

CM Commits To Bolstering Technical Education In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2023 | 07:20 PM

CM commits to bolstering technical education in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Madad Ali Sindhi, visited Quetta Technical Training Center (TTC) on Saturday.

Former Federal Minister Roshan Khursheed Brocha, Additional Secretary of Labor and Manpower Zawar Ali Hazara, Director of Labor Irshad Ahmed Baloch, and Principal Shoaib Anwar Shirazi welcomed the Federal Minister upon his arrival at the TTC.

Federal Minister Madad Ali Sindhi stated that equipping the younger generation with modern skills through vocational and technical training is the need of the hour.

Under the direction of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar, with the support of Nutech and other institutions, the youth of Balochistan will be equipped with technical skills to become valuable members of society. Instead of becoming a burden on their families and society, they will be the architects of the future based on their skills and technical training, enabling them to earn a decent living.

He also commended the efforts of TTC Quetta in providing students with valuable skills, as technical skills and vocational education are essential for rapid development and prosperity.

Madad Ali Sindhi mentioned that, on the special instructions of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar, modern equipment and resources will be provided to all technical centers. This will include giving laptops and scholarships to students in various educational institutions in Balochistan.

During the visit, the Principal of Technical Training Center Quetta, Shoaib Anwar Shirazi, briefed Federal Minister Madad Ali Sindhi on the technical education courses, short courses, and the overall performance of the institution at TTC. In response, Madad Ali Sindhi assured all possible support from the government.

Related Topics

Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Education Visit All From Government

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 Standardization in question setting process: UHS p ..

Standardization in question setting process: UHS prepares 'Examiners Toolkit' fo ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit i ..

UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit inaugurated by Egyptian Preside ..

35 minutes ago
 Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

41 minutes ago
 PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

46 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-e ..

Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-exile in London

51 minutes ago
WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes i ..

WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Finance launches digital transformatio ..

Ministry of Finance launches digital transformation initiatives using metaverse ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam explains factors for losing match again ..

Babar Azam explains factors for losing match against Australia

2 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn to Gaza

2 hours ago
 e&amp; wraps up successful participation at GITEX ..

E&amp; wraps up successful participation at GITEX Global 2023

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif touches down motherland after four-ye ..

Nawaz Sharif touches down motherland after four-year long exile

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan