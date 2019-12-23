CM commits to resolve hospitals' problems

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal on Monday said major reshufflings have been made to improve the performances of government run hospitals and other departments for ensuring best healthcare facilities to masses.

He expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting to review health facilities and cleansing situation of hospitals, said a press release issued here.

All medical superintendents of respective hospitals including Sandman Provincial Hospital, Bolan Medical Complex Hospital, Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Helper Eye Hospital, Benazir Hospital, Fatima Jinnah Chest and General Hospital, Mufti Mehmood Memorial Hospital, officers, Secretary Finance, Secretary C&W, DIG Quetta, Commissioner Quetta Division and Deputy Commissioner Quetta attended the meeting.

Chief Minister Balochistan asked the senior doctors and other related officials to give their important suggestions regarding improving performances of the hospitals on based of their experiences.

Hospital budget, Human Resources Management (HRM) , financial matters, MSD issues, availability of medicines, latest medical machinery and other related problems came under discussion in detail, in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Balochistan said provincial government would ensure such steps to improve healthcare facilities.

He said those problems which were noted by doctors in the meeting, these problems would be addressed on top priority basis for development of health sector, saying provincial government had provided special package to doctors and other facilities would give them for ensuring to improve the performance of premedical staffs.

Chief Minister hoped that doctors would show their performances according to expectation because we have a lot of exceptions from doctors in this regard, saying health sectors including hospitals would be made to depoliticize, so that doctors could serve people without pressures during treatments in province.

"Director General and Deputy Medical Superintendents posts in hospitals will be increased. Powers will be transferred at grass root level, aiming to enhance capacity of health sector," CM Balochistan assured.

Chief Minister also regretted that health department has failed to deliver quality health facilities to people in province despite provincial government had allocated hefty funds about Rs 22 billion in annual fiscal year budget 2019-20.

CM Balochistan said that Cardiac Ward would be established at Bolan Medical Complex and Shaikh Zaid Hospital Quetta for provision of healthcare facilities to needy patients.

Jam Kamal Khan also instructed to bring changes in the policy of MSD for the purchasing of the medicines, for the supply of medicines to the treasury hospitals and to hire or recruit technicians on contractual basis.

He also told that to bring amendments in the rules and regulations and policies of the department of health, a competent authority would soon be set up under the supervision of Chief Secretary Balochistan. Doctors will also be given representation in the said committee.

Chief Minister also directed the secretary Communication and Works department of Balochistan to plan and design a PC-1 for the maintenance and renovation works of government hospitals of the province.

DIG Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema was also directed by the Chief Minister Balochistan to ensure security of the hospitals and to recruit special security personnel for the protection and safety of the hospitals of the province.